Fractal Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.31 Million (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. During the last week, Fractal has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $6.62 million and $1.31 million worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000599 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.44 or 0.00075805 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00077476 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.37 or 0.00101251 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,488.50 or 0.99922229 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,658.59 or 0.07001163 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00020321 BTC.

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

