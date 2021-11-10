Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-0.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $185-195 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.61 million.Novanta also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.550-$2.620 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novanta from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Novanta in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

NASDAQ:NOVT traded down $8.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $170.00. 215,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,629. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.21 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Novanta has a 1-year low of $112.01 and a 1-year high of $184.44.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $177.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.06 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Novanta will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $1,232,371.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,390 shares in the company, valued at $22,603,550.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,443,542.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,703. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novanta stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 758.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,446 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Novanta worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

