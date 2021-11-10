CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOTZ traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.17. 4,855,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,960,620. CarLotz has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get CarLotz alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LOTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair cut shares of CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CarLotz in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CarLotz stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in CarLotz were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.66% of the company’s stock.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.