WorkQuest Token Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $73,197.00 (WQT)

WorkQuest Token (CURRENCY:WQT) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Over the last seven days, WorkQuest Token has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar. One WorkQuest Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0516 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WorkQuest Token has a market cap of $811,439.15 and approximately $73,197.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00050745 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.76 or 0.00226574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.28 or 0.00092099 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

WorkQuest Token Profile

WorkQuest Token is a coin. Its launch date was March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,732,845 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

Buying and Selling WorkQuest Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorkQuest Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WorkQuest Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WorkQuest Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

