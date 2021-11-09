FairGame Price Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (FAIR)

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. During the last week, FairGame has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One FairGame coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FairGame has a total market cap of $17.82 million and $4.09 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001592 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005195 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00047591 BTC.

FairGame Coin Profile

FairGame (FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official website is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FairGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

