$410.11 Million in Sales Expected for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) will announce sales of $410.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $406.10 million and the highest is $415.30 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted sales of $414.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.81.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Stanley Fleishman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $63,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.4% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.23. 564,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,018. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.30. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $57.86 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.