Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.33-$3.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.51. Sysco also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.330-$3.530 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.63.

Shares of SYY traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.60. 3,931,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 78.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.53. Sysco has a 52-week low of $67.30 and a 52-week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.14%.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,932,109. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

