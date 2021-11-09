Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,885.36% and a negative return on equity of 52.69%.

Shares of KDNY traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,101,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,541. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.80. Chinook Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $21.68. The firm has a market cap of $650.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of -0.04.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

In related news, CEO Eric Dobmeier acquired 7,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $82,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Davis Jerel sold 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $11,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 217,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,010 and sold 1,380,000 shares valued at $19,300,000. Insiders own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDNY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 5,323.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 65,907 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $148,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.