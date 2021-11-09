Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Announces Earnings Results

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) released its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 41.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Shares of Coherus BioSciences stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,361,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,005. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.99. Coherus BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell sold 3,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $58,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Healy sold 286,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $4,611,545.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 389,733 shares of company stock worth $6,479,172. 12.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

