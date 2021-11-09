Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNXP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 16,205,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,932,682. The firm has a market cap of $210.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.12.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 2,576,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 154,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 154,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 46,800.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 281,740 shares in the last quarter. 20.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.