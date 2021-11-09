LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €142.94 ($168.17).

LEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($180.00) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($185.88) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of LEG stock traded down €1.35 ($1.59) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €129.30 ($152.12). 120,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €128.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €126.27. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 12-month high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

