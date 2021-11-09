Brokerages Set Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) Price Target at €206.83

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €206.83 ($243.33).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €195.00 ($229.41) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of RI traded down €0.40 ($0.47) on Tuesday, reaching €204.40 ($240.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,300. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €192.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €184.67. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 12-month high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

