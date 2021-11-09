Sonar Market Capitalization Achieves $25.41 Million (PING)

Sonar (CURRENCY:PING) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 9th. Sonar has a market capitalization of $25.41 million and $250,069.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sonar coin can now be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Sonar has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00075915 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.68 or 0.00077647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.79 or 0.00101853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66,604.15 or 1.00076618 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,689.76 or 0.07046633 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00020476 BTC.

About Sonar

Sonar’s launch date was June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken . The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Sonar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sonar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sonar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

