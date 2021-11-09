PECULIUM Market Cap Achieves $10.83 Million (PCL)

PECULIUM (CURRENCY:PCL) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Over the last seven days, PECULIUM has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One PECULIUM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. PECULIUM has a total market capitalization of $10.83 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of PECULIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00051101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.02 or 0.00226913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011817 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.22 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004235 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PECULIUM Coin Profile

PECULIUM (PCL) is a coin. PECULIUM’s total supply is 2,205,023,208 coins and its circulating supply is 2,131,679,812 coins. The official website for PECULIUM is peculium.io . PECULIUM’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PECULIUM is medium.com/@Peculium . The Reddit community for PECULIUM is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Peculim is a savings platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain, Automated Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AML-AI) to forecast the cryptocurrency market movements and provide products with varying degrees of autonomy over the cryptocurrencies management. The platform will feature risk management algorithms and smart contracts. “

PECULIUM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PECULIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PECULIUM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PECULIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

