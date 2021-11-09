Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) to Hold

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on rare diseases. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FULC. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.57.

FULC stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.47. 735,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,778. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $33.10. The company has a market capitalization of $789.43 million, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.80.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.07. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.21% and a negative net margin of 409.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 570.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

