Base Protocol (BASE) Price Hits $2.78 on Top Exchanges

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. During the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One Base Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $2.78 or 0.00004184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $998,001.92 and $14,934.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00051101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.02 or 0.00226913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011817 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.22 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004235 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

Base Protocol (BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 455,680 coins and its circulating supply is 358,386 coins. Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

