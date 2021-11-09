LuaSwap Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $658,760.00 (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 9th. LuaSwap has a market cap of $14.87 million and $658,760.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LuaSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, LuaSwap has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00051101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.02 or 0.00226913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011817 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.22 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004235 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

LuaSwap is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 220,199,996 coins and its circulating supply is 120,342,922 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

