Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) will announce $2.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.88 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.10 billion. TFI International posted sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 78.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year sales of $7.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.97 billion to $7.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.02 billion to $8.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TFI International.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TFII shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.35.

Shares of NYSE:TFII traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.10. The stock had a trading volume of 182,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,767. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $120.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 16.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 16.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 20.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in TFI International during the first quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in TFI International by 28.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after buying an additional 19,388 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in TFI International during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFI International (TFII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.