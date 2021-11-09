Firo (FIRO) Hits Market Capitalization of $109.51 Million

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Firo has a market capitalization of $109.51 million and $5.43 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Firo has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Firo coin can now be bought for about $8.75 or 0.00013142 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00012308 BTC.

Tracer DAO (TCR) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002254 BTC.

GINCOIN (Global Interest Rate) (GIN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000123 BTC.

GINcoin (GIN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 12,520,755 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

