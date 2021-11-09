$62.95 Million in Sales Expected for Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) to post $62.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Genius Sports’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.90 million and the lowest is $62.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genius Sports will report full-year sales of $257.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $256.30 million to $258.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $345.20 million, with estimates ranging from $345.00 million to $345.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Genius Sports.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.75 million. Genius Sports’s revenue was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GENI shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 42.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GENI stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,157,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,450. Genius Sports has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $25.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.82.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

