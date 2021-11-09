Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.29

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.29 and last traded at $18.29, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.29.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.36.

About Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY)

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited invests in, constructs, operates, and manages toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Zhendan Expressway, Jiangyin Bridge, Sujiahang Expressway, and other toll roads in Jiangsu Province, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Jiangsu Expressway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiangsu Expressway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.