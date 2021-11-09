Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.680-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Triumph Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

TGI traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $22.95. 566,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24, a PEG ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 3.12. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $24.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.24.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.88 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. Triumph Group’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $433,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Triumph Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 128.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.