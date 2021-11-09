Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM traded down $2.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.77. 775,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $87.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 2.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 122.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,980 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.84% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $21,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Truist cut their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.65.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

