Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM traded down $2.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.77. 775,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $87.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 2.17.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 122.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,980 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.84% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $21,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.
About Axsome Therapeutics
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.