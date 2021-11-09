Bondly Price Up 71% Over Last Week (BONDLY)

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 9th. In the last week, Bondly has traded 71% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bondly has a market capitalization of $11.09 million and $2.54 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bondly coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bondly Profile

Bondly (CRYPTO:BONDLY) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance . The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Bondly Coin Trading

