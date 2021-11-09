Stellar Price Up 8.9% Over Last 7 Days (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $10.04 billion and $1.52 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stellar has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000619 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00075702 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.03 or 0.00137602 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00075280 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.07 or 0.00077857 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.50 or 0.00102416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,994.25 or 1.00168440 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,634 coins and its circulating supply is 24,254,138,222 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

