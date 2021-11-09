Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Receives $15.61 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.56.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EGO. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:EGO traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,322,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,428. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.45. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.28.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 136,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 308,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

