Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €68.33 ($80.39).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Stabilus in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Stabilus in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of Stabilus stock traded down €0.10 ($0.12) on Tuesday, hitting €67.05 ($78.88). The stock had a trading volume of 11,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,533. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €63.43 and a 200 day moving average of €66.05. Stabilus has a twelve month low of €52.55 ($61.82) and a twelve month high of €72.55 ($85.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.34.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

