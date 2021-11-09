TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.82 EPS

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.77 million. TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

NASDAQ TPIC traded down $5.13 on Tuesday, reaching $25.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,545,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,619. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.33 million, a PE ratio of 185.51 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.17. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $25.29 and a 12 month high of $81.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TPI Composites stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462,156 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.40% of TPI Composites worth $79,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TPIC shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.69.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

