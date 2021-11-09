II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.750-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $790 million-$840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $844.64 million.II-VI also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.75 to $0.95 EPS.

Shares of IIVI traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.21. 2,934,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,391. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50. II-VI has a fifty-two week low of $54.23 and a fifty-two week high of $100.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.07.

Get II-VI alerts:

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $795.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.79 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that II-VI will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IIVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered II-VI from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Benchmark decreased their price target on II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered II-VI from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised II-VI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered II-VI from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, II-VI currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.93.

In related news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $93,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $532,185.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,472 shares in the company, valued at $22,068,271.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $638,164. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.