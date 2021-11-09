Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of SANA stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,089. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.63. Sana Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $44.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SANA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sana Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

In other news, EVP Christian Hordo sold 64,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,617,421.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,008,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,225,161.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 74,929 shares of company stock worth $1,873,895 over the last ninety days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sana Biotechnology stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) by 1,346.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sana Biotechnology were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

