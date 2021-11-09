Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Receives $20.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.25.
Several brokerages have commented on TRIL. Bloom Burton began coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Craig Hallum cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities cut Trillium Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 16.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 620,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 1,505.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.
Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Trillium Therapeutics
Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.
