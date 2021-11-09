Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Receives $20.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

Several brokerages have commented on TRIL. Bloom Burton began coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Craig Hallum cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities cut Trillium Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 16.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 620,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 1,505.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,613,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,973. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average of $12.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 2.08. Trillium Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $20.96.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.