$1.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to announce $1.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.09 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $7.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.42 billion to $7.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.83 billion to $8.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS.

VRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.63.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,547,895 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,271,352,000 after purchasing an additional 187,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,705,823 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,360,245,000 after purchasing an additional 530,785 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,508,809 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $968,908,000 after purchasing an additional 342,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $821,836,000 after purchasing an additional 145,993 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,153,787 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $635,897,000 after purchasing an additional 297,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $191.09. 1,727,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,880. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.93. The company has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $242.99.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.