Gold Poker (GPKR) Trading Down 64% Over Last 7 Days

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded down 49.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 9th. One Gold Poker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Gold Poker has a total market capitalization of $10,557.55 and approximately $1.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded 64% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00075702 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.07 or 0.00077857 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.50 or 0.00102416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,994.25 or 1.00168440 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,702.80 or 0.07031528 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00020390 BTC.

Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

