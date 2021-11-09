Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $340.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNDNF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNDNF remained flat at $$40.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.22. Lundin Energy AB has a 1 year low of $19.93 and a 1 year high of $42.20.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

