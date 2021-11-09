AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.25% and a negative net margin of 398.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

AVEO traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.20. 394,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,219. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average is $6.45. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $18.24.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Bailey purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVEO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

