AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ACIU traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.56. 637,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,694. The company has a market cap of $549.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average is $6.97. AC Immune has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $12.61.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACIU. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AC Immune stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) by 569.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in AC Immune were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

