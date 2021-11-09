Neutrino USD Market Capitalization Tops $574.23 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00001472 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $574.23 million and approximately $12.75 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 581,696,458 coins and its circulating supply is 581,695,873 coins. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

