Analysts Anticipate MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.04 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) will announce $2.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.89 billion and the highest is $2.18 billion. MercadoLibre posted sales of $1.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full-year sales of $6.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $7.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $10.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,898.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,022.53.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 136.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 37.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,158,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre stock traded up $59.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,709.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $85.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,075.47 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,685.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,596.17. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $1,219.14 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

