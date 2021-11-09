Analysts Set Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Target Price at $127.83

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.83.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GWRE shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Sunday, September 5th.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

GWRE stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.83. The company had a trading volume of 437,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,205. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.74. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $91.76 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of -161.81 and a beta of 1.27.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.43 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 2,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $321,043.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 4,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total value of $564,365.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,218 shares of company stock worth $8,526,380. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 33,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 764,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,452,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,597,000 after acquiring an additional 79,500 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 89,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,150,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.