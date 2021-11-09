Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS.

NASDAQ AVDL traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $11.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,084,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.10 million, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 14.17.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVDL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 152,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.