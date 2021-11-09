Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS.
NASDAQ AVDL traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $11.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,084,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.10 million, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 14.17.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVDL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.
About Avadel Pharmaceuticals
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.
