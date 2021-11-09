Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Issues Earnings Results

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.54% and a negative net margin of 1,874.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS.

Shares of ARCT traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.19. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $129.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.83 and its 200 day moving average is $40.33. The firm has a market cap of $953.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.67.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total value of $443,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,300 in the last three months. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 179.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after buying an additional 159,019 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 54.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.