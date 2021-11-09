NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-$2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.190-$1.210 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.NuVasive also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.730-$1.830 EPS.

NASDAQ NUVA traded down $1.91 on Tuesday, reaching $55.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,225,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,440. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,756.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on NuVasive from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on NuVasive in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.40.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

