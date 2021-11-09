Etherisc DIP Token Price Reaches $0.0906 (DIP)

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Etherisc DIP Token has a market cap of $17.38 million and approximately $18,285.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Etherisc DIP Token has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0906 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00050463 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.90 or 0.00224979 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.63 or 0.00091888 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Etherisc DIP Token Profile

Etherisc DIP Token is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,854,114 coins. Etherisc DIP Token’s official message board is blog.etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc . The official website for Etherisc DIP Token is etherisc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

