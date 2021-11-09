QLC Chain Price Reaches $0.0368 (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 9th. Over the last week, QLC Chain has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One QLC Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0368 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $8.83 million and $719,450.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain launched on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

