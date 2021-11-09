Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five9 provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company offers software products such as workforce management, speech recognition, predictive dialer, and voice applications. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that acts as the hub for interactions between its clients and their customers, enabling contact center operations focused on inbound or outbound customer interactions in a single unified architecture. The Company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. is headquartered in San Ramon, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Truist raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

FIVN traded up $21.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.27. 5,256,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.18 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.74. Five9 has a one year low of $130.32 and a one year high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $2,281,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,239,926.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,165 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total transaction of $193,448.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 94,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,751,669.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $9,182,083 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,860,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,541,549,000 after acquiring an additional 314,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $772,882,000 after purchasing an additional 147,507 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,191,000 after purchasing an additional 408,928 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 10,448.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,237,000 after buying an additional 2,296,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,995,000 after buying an additional 224,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

