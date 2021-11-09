The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $96.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.37% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.94.

DSGX stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.98. 114,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,156. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $87.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.80 and a beta of 1.01.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.83 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 11,172.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 538,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,321,000 after buying an additional 533,284 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter worth approximately $12,412,848,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,239,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,935,000 after buying an additional 215,779 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter worth approximately $9,766,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 3,416.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,294,000 after buying an additional 116,509 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

