SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.08-0.06) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $112-114 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $113.23 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.060 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.15.

Shares of SAIL stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.20. 920,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,422. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.22 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.38 and its 200 day moving average is $47.30. SailPoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $1,168,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $167,618.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 49,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,935.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,188 shares of company stock worth $4,228,057 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SailPoint Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 604,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,520 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of SailPoint Technologies worth $30,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

