Analysts Set Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target at $95.00

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.81.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $481,297.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,146 shares of company stock worth $2,684,141 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Lumentum by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at $4,740,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.26. 885,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,585. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.16. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

