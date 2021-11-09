ZUM TOKEN Market Capitalization Tops $521,507.83 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. During the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 86.8% lower against the dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $521,507.83 and $95,527.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $287.30 or 0.00428337 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000285 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 70,725,021,529 coins and its circulating supply is 17,064,468,695 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

