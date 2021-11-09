MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €240.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) received a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €241.00 ($283.53) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €242.00 ($284.71) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €250.00 ($294.12) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €214.79 ($252.69).

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock traded down €1.90 ($2.24) on Tuesday, hitting €201.40 ($236.94). The stock had a trading volume of 200,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €192.51 and a 200 day moving average of €202.21. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of €160.55 ($188.88) and a twelve month high of €224.90 ($264.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 91.63.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

